Turtle Dies After Woman Attempts To Smuggle Them Through Airport In Her Bra

A Florida woman is in serious trouble after attempting to smuggle turtles through the airport in her bra leaving a turtle dead in the process. The poor animal appears to have smothered to death inside the woman's bra.

She was trying to get the creatures past Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Miami International Airport. However, she failed when officers discovered one turtle, then another.

While one died, TSA turned over the surviving turtle to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife. TSA shared the wild story with others via Daily Mail.

"OK friends, please - and we cannot emphasize this enough - stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security," TSA wrote.

"No, really," the post also continued. "A Florida woman traveling out of Miami International Airport (MIA) recently attempted to take a pair of turtles through our checkpoint, and the turtles were stuffed inside... yes, you guessed it... her brassiere."

Turtle Suffocates

TSA continued, mourning the loss of the turtle.

"We want you to be able to travel with your pets, and you turtle-ly can, but please travel with them safely. You can start by reaching out to your airline for their rules concerning pets on board flights," they wrote.

TSA warned about attempting to smuggle animals through security. Just don't do it.

"As far as TSA screening goes, small pets are allowed through our checkpoint but must be removed from any carriers. And carried through the checkpoint (notice we said "carried" and not "hidden underneath your clothing")," they wrote, "Sadly, for this MIA traveler, one of the turtles didn't survive. The surviving turtle was turned over to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife. And we're thankful for their partnership throughout this incident."

Several people were outraged at the Florida woman for getting the turtle killed.

"Hiding it her bra was not the first place I thought she would hid it. LOL," one person also wrote.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "So what are her consequences? Any? Or does she just get told don't do that again."