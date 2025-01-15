Turns Out Zucchini Poisoning Is A Real Thing — Here's How To Avoid It

Eat your veggies, they are good for you. At least that is what we have been told our whole lives. Well, it turns out that one of our favorite veggies can be toxic for us. Have you ever heard of zucchini poisoning? Yea me either, but it turns out it is a real thing and you need to learn how to avoid it.

What The Heck Is Zucchini Poisoning And How Does It Happen?

I know when I read this I gasped. After all, I love minestrone soup (which has zucchini), I throw them in my stir-fry and I love a good zoodle (which is a zucchini noodle). I eat this veggie all the time only to find out that it could bet toxic!? The good news is that zucchini poisoning is not common. Not only is it not common, but it is typically not fatal. In most cases, you will heal just fine.

However, you should still be aware of how it happens. Health.com shared the story of an otherwise healthy woman being admitted to the ER with "severe abdominal pain accompanied by vomiting and bloody, watery diarrhea." Afterward, the doctors also discovered that she had liver damage. They were confounded until the patient revealed that her symptoms started after she ate an "unusually bitter zucchini bread before developing symptoms."

Of course...it is cucurbitacin poisoning. Never heard of it, you are not alone. Cucurbitacin poisoning is caused by toxic compounds that can form in zucchini and other plants in the same family. Such plants can include cucumbers, gourds, melons, squashes, and pumpkins.

Health shares the following information. "Cucurbitacin poisoning occurs when these compounds disrupt cellular processes, causing tissue irritation, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract." Doesn't sound fun does it?

How To Avoid Zucchini Poisoning

Now that you know what causes this rare poisoning to occur, let's look at how to avoid it shall we. The majority of cases involving this toxin all had one thing in common. Patients reported consuming unusually bitter zucchini prior to their symptoms.

While this bitter compound has been proven effective against inflammation, cancer and other issues pharmacologically, they can be toxic if and when ingested through food. While a toxic zucchini will look, feel, and smell like a regular zucchini where it will differ is the taste. If the vegetable is bad it will have that unusual bitter taste.

While this condition is rare, it is not fun if it happens to you. Symptoms typically come on suddenly, or shortly after consuming the toxin. Something as simple as one bite could have you symptomatic. Most cases involve, "mild pain or gastrointestinal upset." However some cases include, "Nausea, vomiting, cramps, diarrhea and require medical care."

If you want to avoid this situation altogether, experts recommend the simple taste test. Before cooking your zucchini give it a little nibble. If it tastes unusually bitter spit it out and throw the rest out. If it tastes normal you are good to go. A simple solution to avoid zucchini poisoning.