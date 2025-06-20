Turns Out Having A Travel Job Isn't All That It's Cracked Up To Be As Some Weigh In On The Downsides

Doesn't having a travel job sound like a dream come true? You get to travel around the world while getting paid for it. Where do you sign us up? Unfortunately, it turns out that having a travel job isn't all it's cracked up to be.

One jaded worker took to Reddit to share their experience. They work on a ship that travels around the world but leaves them little time for actually being able to enjoy it.

They wrote, "I've always dreamed of a life intertwined with travel, but it feels like I'm not quite hitting the mark. Currently, I work as a ship's steward, and while I hoped it would be my ticket to seeing the world, I underestimated just how demanding it would be. Being stuck on the ship for an entire month at a time means very little actual exploration. I'm eager to find a way to genuinely see the world while still earning a living. For those of you who manage to travel extensively with your jobs, what do you do? I'd love to hear about your experiences and any recommendations you might have."

A Travel Job

Outside a gruelling workload, travel jobs also typically offer lower pay. Take this person who works for a travel company and has to deal with frequent turnover and low wages. They complained, "Honestly it's not exactly a high branch to aim for. The pay is very mediocre which of course is going to be an issue for many, though I hope to take my experience and gradually progress on to higher paying roles in the future."

One person hit the nail on the head when it comes to working a travel job. They're very tiring. While you get to travel, you don't get to actually explore and experience the countries yourself.