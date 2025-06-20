Turns Out Having A Travel Job Isn't All That It's Cracked Up To Be As Some Weigh In On The Downsides

Doesn't having a travel job sound like a dream come true? You get to travel around the world while getting paid for it. Where do you sign us up? Unfortunately, it turns out that having a travel job isn't all it's cracked up to be.
One jaded worker took to Reddit to share their experience. They work on a ship that travels around the world but leaves them little time for actually being able to enjoy it.
They wrote, "I've always dreamed of a life intertwined with travel, but it feels like I'm not quite hitting the mark. Currently, I work as a ship's steward, and while I hoped it would be my ticket to seeing the world, I underestimated just how demanding it would be. Being stuck on the ship for an entire month at a time means very little actual exploration. I'm eager to find a way to genuinely see the world while still earning a living. For those of you who manage to travel extensively with your jobs, what do you do? I'd love to hear about your experiences and any recommendations you might have."
A Travel Job
Outside a gruelling workload, travel jobs also typically offer lower pay. Take this person who works for a travel company and has to deal with frequent turnover and low wages. They complained, "Honestly it's not exactly a high branch to aim for. The pay is very mediocre which of course is going to be an issue for many, though I hope to take my experience and gradually progress on to higher paying roles in the future."
One person hit the nail on the head when it comes to working a travel job. They're very tiring. While you get to travel, you don't get to actually explore and experience the countries yourself.
One person complained, "Well, most jobs surrounding travel are tiring with little exploration. Or you're sent somewhere not very glamorous despite what social media or books might say. For example, working in shipping as you are, it's a lot of work. And likely stopping only for a short time in a port away from the touristy areas. I have family and friends who are pilots. They fly all over the world, leave the plane, maybe grab a bite and a beer. Then head to the hotel because they're flying the next morning. I have other friends who work as consultants and travel every week, but to not-so-glamorous cities, work hard, then go home. It's exhausting work to fly and deal with the hassles of that so often."