Tsunami Waves Hit Hawaii And The West Coast After One Of Strongest Earthquakes In History

Following one of the strongest earthquakes in recorded history, tsunami waves reached as far away as Hawaii and the West Coast. The earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29.

Following the earthquake, tsunami waves struck in the U.S. as states prepared for the worst. However, despite fears of major damage, these waves didn't cause massive damage or loss of life. Here's how high they struck, according to CNN:

Kahului, Hawaii: 5.7 feet

Hilo, Hawaii: 4.9 feet

Crescent City, California: 4.0 feet

Haleiwa, Hawaii: 4.0 feet

Hanalei, Hawaii: 3.9 feet

Arena Cove, California: 3.0 feet

Adak, Alaska: 2.7 feet

Hawaii downgraded its warning to an advisory after no major reports of damage.

"I spoke to Governor of Hawaii @GovHawaii and the evacuation order has been for lifted for coastal inundation zones," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on social media. "Please be careful be careful when returning and watch out for damage. We will continue to monitor in Hawaii, Alaska, and California."

Tsunami Warning

However, Hawaii urged people to remain cautious.

"Tsunami activity is continuing to build this morning as we approach the 4 AM minor high tide," the weather service posted July 30 on X.

Meanwhile, the West Coast also advised people to stay away from the shores.

"We continue to see tsunami waves arrive along the coast as well as Strait of Juan de Fuca," the weather service office in Seattle posted seven hours later. "Reminder: Do not attempt to go to the shore to observe the tsunami waves. Keep away until local officials say it is safe to return."

In particular, Hawaii prepared for the worst with officials calling for evacuations and for people to take action.

"A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii," officials wrote. "Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property."

Officials urged people to take the threat seriously.

"(The earthquake has) caused a wave we believe that will be significant," one official said. "People need to evacuate — that's very clear. They have to be out of the evacuation zone or up four stories."

Fortunately, it appears to be less severe than anticipated.