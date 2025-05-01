Major Chunks Of America Will Sink Into The Sea If Earthquake Hits One Location, According To New Study

Researchers are warning that major chunks of America (and Canada too for that matter) will sink into the sea under the right conditions. A new study warns that hundreds of miles of coastline on the West Coast would collapse.

They're warning of an earthquake that will have major, long lasting consequences. Researchers highlighted a 600 mile long earthquake hot spot. A major earthquake in this region would send major sections of America into the sea. Everywhere from California to Oregon to Washington could suddenly sink six feet into the water.

The study was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It reads, "Along the Cascadia subduction zone (Washington to northern California), the next great earthquake will likely cause 0.5 to 2 m of sudden subsidence and associated sea-level rise, dramatically expanding coastal floodplains. Earthquake deformation modeling and geospatial analysis show that subsidence from a great earthquake at Cascadia today could double the flood exposure of residents, structures, and roads."

It also adds, "By 2100, earthquake subsidence amplified by projected climate-driven sea-level rise could more than triple the flood exposure of residents, structures, and roads. This study underscores the need to consider combined earthquake and climate impacts in planning for coastal resilience at the Cascadia subduction zone and globally."

America And Earthquakes

An earthquake at the Cascadia Subduction Zone could cause massive tsunamis to submerge the West Coast. This would change the coast of America forever. For those living in these states, it would destroy homes, infrastructure, and other mainstay buildings.

The odds of a major earthquake hitting the Cascadia Zone are 7-12% in the next 50 years. However, that goes up to 37-42% for the lower section of the region. If you expand outward in time, those odds double by the year 2060.

Researchers hope their findings will help people prepare for a potential catastrophe. Earthquakes are unpredictable, but planning now could help prevent loss of life.

The study also mentions, "Our findings can support decision-makers and coastal communities along the Cascadia subduction zone as they prepare for compound hazards from the earthquake cycle and climate-driven sea-level rise and provide critical insights for tectonically active coastlines globally."