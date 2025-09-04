Traveling has always been an expensive venture. Between flight costs, lodging, and the price of any activities, it can genuinely add up. Now, there may be another hidden fee. If you are traveling outside of the UK, this change could cost you thousands.

Traveling Outside The UK? This Change Could Cost You Thousands

When traveling, one item you cannot live without is your cellphone. I mean, how else are you going to capture all of the epic moments from your trip? Well, this new change directly affects your phone and has the potential to cost Brits thousands of pounds. LadBible recently shared that Brits travelling outside of the country could "face a sky-high bill if they use their mobile data while out and about." While that may not seem like a significant issue, most people use their cellular data more than they realize. For example, any device that connects to the internet when not on Wi-Fi will use this data.

Therefore, activities such as browsing websites, streaming music, using social media, or checking the GPS for the best bars in town will all consume your cellular data. According to the outlet, the UK has been facing issues with this dilemma since it left the European Union in 2021. Now, "Brits have been forced to shell out a whopping £539m in unexpected roaming charges each year." Additionally, while it affects everyone traveling outside the UK, its impact varies depending on where you travel. If you venture somewhere farther, such as North America, roaming charges will cost you more than if you stayed in Europe.

So, How Can You Avoid This Expense?

After learning that traveling outside the UK could cost thousands, many people have the same question: How can we avoid this expense? Luckily, there is a relatively simple solution. If you want to utilize the benefits of the online world without going broke, consider investing in an eSIM. According to Ladbible, the eSIM, an alternative to a physical SIM card, is a "digital bolt-on which provides unlimited prepaid data and roaming plans to international travelers in over 200 countries." Furthermore, most smartphones are compatible with eSIM, making it simple to use for all types of travelers.