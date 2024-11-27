Traveler, Who's Been To 190 Countries, Reveals Which One Was The Most Annoying

One traveler has been all around the world and to more than 190 countries. But in all of his traveling, there's one country that stands out as the most annoying place in the world.

That country is Egypt! The traveler said that visiting the country was super annoying. He's also not a big fan of the Caribbean as a whole For one, it just seems to attract a lot of tourists. He also feels like it's overrated as a whole.

"Egypt is the most annoying country for tourists in my opinion," he said. "Egypt, France, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, most of the Caribbean Lesser Antilles. They're often very touristy and often don't have much besides pretty beaches. The Caribbean is super-overrated, the Lesser Antilles, at least."

However, when it comes to safety, it's actually Belgium that tops the list of Luca's least favorite. "It just feels super unsafe at night in my opinion - and I'm talking about Brussels here," he said. "And many of the Belgian cities are pretty ugly as well. Grey and depressive, especially in winter."

Traveler Talks Favorite Countries

It sounds like he's really into architecture. Now that we know where we shouldn't go, what about the places that we should go? Fortunately, the traveler has a list of underrated gems. He said that these countries are often overlooked by other travelers. So that makes them the perfect places to go.

"Uzbekistan and some others in Central Asia, Baltic countries, Myanmar, North Macedonia, Bhutan, Montenegro, and most countries in Latin America. People usually forget they exist," he tells Mail Online. "But they're often way more exciting and more affordable than the 'classic tourism destinations. Especially hidden gems like Bhutan and Myanmar. They are really unknown, but some of the prettiest countries in the world."

Meanwhile, the traveler also has a couple of personal favorites as well. Luca is a big fan of Mexico, Brazil, Israel, Spain, Bhutan, UK, UAE, Portugal, and Austria. He also said, "The best for food, in my opinion, are Israel, for its vegan Middle Eastern cuisine; Lebanon, also for its Middle Eastern cuisine; Ethiopia, for its Injera [a type of bread]; Germany and UK, for the supermarkets; Mexico, overall; and all Mediterranean cuisine."