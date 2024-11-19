Traveler, Who Is Youngest Person To Visit Every Country, Reveals The Most Terrifying Place She's Ever Been To

A traveler, who became the youngest person to visit every country in the world, reveals the most terrifying place that she's ever been to. At 21 years old, Lexie Alford - or Lexie Limitless set the Guinness World Record for youngest traveler.

She began her traveling early in life. In fact, by the age of 18, she had already visited 70 countries. Just three years later, she managed to knock out 195 countries. That's some impressive traveling. But not every part of the world is safe. If you're going to visit literally everywhere then you need to be pretty brave and tenacious as well.

That's exactly what the traveler had to do. Speaking with Unilad, Lexi revealed that she ended up venturing through a war-torn land. It was a really eye-opening experience for the traveler.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Traveler Talks Dangerous Countries

She said, "It's really subjective, because it also all depends on timing. But for me, traveling in Yemen was definitely a very eye-opening experience. They've been going through civil war for many years now. There was nowhere else that I had seen that had been so impacted by the war."

Yemen has been in the middle of a civil war since 2014. It's not a place many would probably put on their travel itinerary. In fact, many people have fled the country. In total, 4.5 million people in the country have become refuges. That's an estimated 76 percent of the population. The traveler said that Yemen opened her up to the horrors of war.

Besides Yemen, North Korea also stands in her mind as some place that was terrifying to visit. It was also very difficult for the traveler to get into the country.

"So North Korea was the number one most complicated country for me to travel to. I actually have a full YouTube video about this on my channel. But this particular time, and still to this day, being an American, going to North Korea is illegal," Lexie told UNILAD. "I was able to go via the DMZ from South Korea, but it took three trips just to make that attempt."