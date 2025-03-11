Traveler, Who Visited More Than 60 Countries, Reveals How To Beat Jetlag And Other Essential Hacks

A traveler who has visited more than 60 countries is opening up about her best travel hacks. She also included how to beat jetlag as well.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Geraldine Joaquim opened up about visiting more than 60 countries. She said that to beat jetlag you should always try to sleep on long flights. You should also try to schedule flights that land in the afternoon or evening. That allows you to adjust and to go to bed as soon as you arrive. You should also avoid alcohol on planes as well.

"Try to travel west, it's easier on the body clock to gain time than it is to lose time," she said. "So if you're going to Australia from the UK for example, travel via the USA there and via Asia on the way back."

Besides jetlag, she also gave tips on what to bring on your carry-on. She suggested bringing some comfy clothes to wear on the plane. The traveler recommends packing two days prior to your trips.

Traveler Shares Travel Tips

She said, "Pack your bags and then take one third of your clothes out. You won't use them especially if you're spending a lot of time in the sea or on the beach. And use bright colored hold bags, you'll see them easily when you appear on the carousel. This comes from personal experience - having had some bags go missing and having a look at Johannesburg's lost luggage storage, there are hundreds of black or navy bags, you'll never find yours if it's the same color."