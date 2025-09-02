Traveler Was On A Scenic Mountain Hike When Their Car Got Stuck In The Middle Of No Where: What Happened Next

We all hope that our vacations go off without a hitch. But disaster sometimes strikes, leaving us stressed out and even stranded. That's what happened to one unfortunate traveler.

They had decided to visit Albania for a hiking trip through the mountains. However, as they explained on Reddit, things took a dramatic turn for the traveler when they got stuck on a grassy road on the side of a cliff..

The traveler wrote, "Google didn't know what it was talking about. And led us to a foot path into the mountain forest that we clearly could not fit through. Due to it raining the day before, we got stuck in mud when trying to back up. And then the car slid slightly when we tried to drive forward and reorient ourselves. Dangerously teetering on the cliff side. We tried to back up and drive forward a few times. But it was way too risky to continue."

Traveler Gets Stranded

So the traveler was stuck on the side of a dangerous cliff. Fortunately, a fellow traveler came through, but she didn't speak any English. Still, the woman managed to call emergency responders to help.

They wrote, "The firefighters came eventually, assessed the situation, and determined it was too dangerous to try driving the car out and that it would absolutely roll down the mountain if we did. They called someone with a truck and winch and we waited for a while. While waiting they told us that many tourists get stuck there due to Google maps and need rescuing, but that we broke the record for how far we got."

The firefighters and crew managed to get the car winched up and dragged back down the mountain.

They wrote, "This man then proceeded to absolutely FINESSE the car off the mountain side and righted it back on the path, backing out of the tight alley. The car was fully intact, save a few minor scratches, and we were on our way shortly after paying and giving him and the firefighters our thanks. We were stranded and I truly do not know what we would have done if the good people of Plav did not help us. My wife and I are so very grateful."