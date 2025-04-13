Traveler Reveals The Country You Should Go To If You Want Your Money To Last Longer

One thing that everyone wishes is that your money can last longer. Don't you wish you can stretch your dollar? One traveler revealed the countries you should travel to if you want your money to last longer.

Writing in Daily Mail, traveler Matt Kepnes explains that you should go to Thailand if you're looking to save money. He definitely has a point there. At the current exchange rate, a single $1 is equal to 33.50 Thai Baht. You can get a one bedroom apartment in Thailand for around $500. Here in South Carolina, it's a miracle if you can find anything under $1,000.

This means it's very economical to travel there on a budget and have the money to explore and do things on your trip. The traveler explains the affordability of the country.

Traveler Reveals Traveling On A Budget

He writes, "You can get by on between $50-100 per day thanks to inexpensive guesthouses, street food (which can be found for as little as $1), affordable buses and lots of free attractions. Even if you're spending time on its world-famous islands, like Koh Samui, where the current White Lotus season was filmed and where things are generally more expensive, you still likely won't spend more than $150 a day."

However, the traveler notes you should avoid tourist traps and expensive chains. Stick to street food and you can't go wrong. If Thailand is a bit too far for you to travel, then there's a country much closer. We're talking about Mexico of course. One US dollar is equal to around 20.29 Mexican Peso on the conversion.

However, the traveler notes that you have to do some exploring. He explained, "The trick to having an affordable trip to Mexico is to get out of the tourist regions. Leave Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Cabo San Lucas, Cancun and all the other resort towns filled with American hotel brands and tourists."

He continued, "Go explore the towns in the Yucatan, hang out in Mexico City, Baja, the state of Chiapas or the city Oaxaca. There you will find affordable food, accommodation, tours and an authentic experience. If you stick to street food (nothing beats a taco from a stall on a street corner) as well the little mom and pop bars and guesthouses, you can easily visit the country on $75-100 per day."