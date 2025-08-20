Travel Expert Reveals Why One Of Italy's Most Popular Destinations Is Vastly Overrated

Looking to go to Italy on a scenic and fun vacation? Well, you may want to skip out on one of Italy's most popular destinations, if this travel expert is to be believed.

Phoebe Cornish, a senior travel reporter for Express, explained why she would never go back to Lake Como. She considers the popular destination in Italy to be vastly overrated.

She wrote, "I visited in early June, when the lake was at its most idyllic during peak season. It was nothing short of a dream at first, but I soon regretted my choice of location. Stepping off at the busy ferry port in Bellagio, my first impressions were nothing short of impressive. I could clearly see why it's called "the pearl of Lake Como". However, it quickly became apparent that Bellagio had been somewhat overhyped by the mass of TikTok and Instagram reels. That flooded my phone in the months leading up to the trip."

Italy's Popular Destination Overrated

Indeed if one goes to to TikTok and Instagram, you'll find countless videos hyping up Italy's scenic and vibrant lake. However, Lake Como and the town of Bellagio had a surprising downside. According to Cornish, it commits a mortal sin when it comes to Italy's culture. The food didn't meet the expectations of the country.

She explained, "For a place as tourist-oriented and polished as Bellagio, the food did not meet expectations. We experienced a series of rather unremarkable dinners, and one evening in particular was spoiled by a very dry tiramisu served by a host who had strong opinions on local Airbnb owners."

She also said of the restaurants, "While some restaurant owners were kind—one even lent us umbrellas and plastic bags when we were caught in a dramatic downpour—most meals felt overpriced and underwhelming. Bellagio lacked flavour despite its culinary backdrop; however, there's something to be said for long queues at restaurants enticing us away from some of the most sought-after spots."

Likewise, the travel reporter found the town to be very busy and commercialized. This created the feeling of being in an Italian theme park rather than Italy's countryside.