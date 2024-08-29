Tourist Dies After Viking Replica Ship Sinks In Norway

A replica Viking ship set sail in the North Sea, only to capsize, which resulted in the death of a tourist.

The replica fishing vessel set sail on August 24th. The journey was intended to take passengers from the Faroe Islands, all the way to Norway. The 680 km trek in the old school ship was a recreation of journeys made by Vikings in the ninth century. Tragically, on Tuesday, August 27th, a storm rolled over the waters in which the vessel sat. With only sails and oars to fight the unforgiving winds, the sailors were helpless. Despite great efforts from the sailors, eventually, the ship capsized in the rough conditions.

According to LAD BIBLE, Karla Dana was the passenger who drowned after the replica ship's capsizing. Dana was an American archaeologist, and her body was recovered on August 28th. Sadly, her body was discovered only 60 km from Norway's island of Maloy. Dana was the only sailor to die in the storm, as the other 5 adventurers survived in a life raft, and were rescued by helicopter.

Making the situation a bit more complex is also the distress signal that was sent by the endangered sailors. Apparently, as conditions worsened on Tuesday, the signal was sent from the ship. Although the signal was received, according to Norwegian media, a helicopter identified it as a false alarm. Certainly, questions surround such a misunderstanding.

The Coast Guard recovered the replica ship after the storm's passing. Moreover, the sailors who were rescued from their raft were not injured. Aside from Dana's terrible circumstances, much of the search and rescue went off without a hitch.

Regarding the vessel itself, the replica ship was only 10 meters long and made of wood. Likewise, the ship had two masts and was built in Faroese tradition. The ship was named "Noddoddur," which paid respects to the Norwegian navigator who is believed to have discovered Iceland.

The trip had received plenty of excitement on social media. One poster on Facebook described the trip as an "unforgettable event" which takes its passengers back to the "time of the Vikings." Regardless, the excitement of this journey has been masked by tragedy. And although Dana was obviously a willing participant, her death feels like one which could have been avoided.