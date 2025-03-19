Top 7 Family-Friendly Outdoor Skills Every Child Should Learn

There is nothing better than bonding together outside as a family. While you're out there, take the opportunity to teach your child some important life lessons. No, I am not talking about the philosophical type. Instead, I am talking about outdoor survival skills that may prove very beneficial later down the road. While there are a plethora of outdoor survival skills to teach, not all of them a child-friendly. Luckily, you can start with the basics. Here are 7 family-friendly outdoor skills that children of all ages can learn.

1. How To Build An Emergency Shelter

Granted this skill can be differentiated for different aged kids. For example, a small five-year old will not be lifting heavy pieces of wood to create an A-frame. However, you can teach them how to build an emergency winter shelter, like building a cave. Outdoor Life shares this important tip. "Talk them through angles - don't dig straight, create a wider space in the back - and how to punch a small hole through a wall to circulate fresh air." Additionally for those non winter nights, you can teach your child how to build a lean-to shelter.

2. Navigation Skills

Honestly there are two ways you could and should teach this skill. Now in our technology-forward age, your child should know how to operate a GPS. However, they should also know how to navigate the old-fashioned way. Teach them how to read a map and use a compass. Set up a fun scavenger hunt and have them use the various tools to get where they need to be. Navigation skills can be invaluable if they ever find themselves lost.

3. Building And Starting A Fire

Granted while this is a family-friendly outdoor skill it is another one that will be differentiated based on the child's age. A younger child may just be responsible for collecting sticks and can know the basis of the pile of sticks goes on top of red needles. However older children can learn exactly what it takes to make a fire as well as various ways to do so.

4. Gardening And Harvesting

These are two great family-friendly outdoor skills that all children should know. Understanding what a plant needs to survive and how to care for one is an essential skill. Knowing how to grow and care for their own food can make your child very self-sufficient. Additionally, having them be able to identify native plants can also be a life-saver. Whether it is identifying dangerous plants like poison ivy or toxic mushrooms, or identifying edible plants in the woods if they are ever lost, it is a skill that can come in handy.

5. Wildlife Tracking

Many people assume tracking would just be for hunters, but it can also help out your little ones too. If they know how to track animals then that helps them to be more aware of their surroundings. It allows them to notice what wildlife is near them, and if that wildlife if potentially a threat. Additionally, having an understanding of their local ecosystem can provide them with a greater respect for it.

6. Basic First Aid

Teach your child the basics of first aid as well as what to pack in an outdoor survival kit. Make sure they know how to clean out and dress wounds. What to do if they sprain something, and what items to pack in their bag before setting off on an adventure.

7. Night Sky Observation

This is one of those fun family-friendly outdoor skills. Teaching them how to properly stargaze can be an exciting and rewarding activity. Teach them to identify constellations, planets, and other celestial objects. This will grant them an appreciation of the wonders of the night sky.