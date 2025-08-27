When thinking of an animal that can take on a bear, I imagine something close to its size. However, I suppose the saying 'small but mighty' has proven its validity. Watch the epic moment that this 5-pound Pomeranian chases a bear out of its owner's house.

Tiny Pomeranian Chases Bear Out Of Its Owner's House — Watch The Epic Moment

Kayla was enjoying a lovely summer afternoon at home. She never expected that this day would bring her a surprise like no other. When speaking to People Magazine, she explained that that particular summer day had been stifling. She opted to leave her door open in an attempt to bring in some fresh air; however, she let in far more than she had intended. While she was in the restroom getting ready to go out, an unexpected visitor appeared. No, it wasn't a nosy neighbor. Instead, it was a massive black bear. This bear strode in like it was a regular visitor and beelined for the kitchen.

Kayla admitted under her video that the bear had wandered into the kitchen to help itself to some of her dog's food. She was unaware of the wildlife in her home because of the music she was blasting while getting ready. However, her dog Scout noticed the intruder and wasted no time acting. Rather than being terrified of a creature that is clearly 10x its size, this tiny Pomeranian chases the bear out of the house. Not only that, but he continued to chase the bear through the yard. In one epic moment of the video, Scout literally leaps off the back porch steps, flying after the bear.

Kayla admitted to the outlet that Scout has become much more protective of her since she became pregnant. Luckily for her and Scout, the bear also seems to misunderstand its size. It fled from Scout as if he were an apex predator.

The Internet Reacts

It is not every day that a Pomeranian chases a bear out of its owner's house. Therefore, the moment quickly went viral. Scout went from man's best friend to internet sensation overnight, with good reason. The people of the internet are absolutely obsessed with this little guy, but not surprised at his heroic actions. Here are some of the comments left under the TikTok video.

"Do either one of them know what type of animal they are?"

"Flying off the stairs is sending me ?."

"Pomeranians are TOUGHH ? my grandma had 3 and they live on spite I tell you."

"That's a Pomeranian for you? they're fearless little dogs??."