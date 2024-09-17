Tiny Colorado Town May Be One Of America's Best Kept Secrets — Visit It This Fall

A small ski town is reportedly one of the most beautiful spots to visit in America each fall, and its remained a bit of a secret - for now.

According to the NY Post, Snowmass Village is home to just 3,000 full-time residents. The cozy town sits outside ultra-popular Aspen, Colorado. As do many towns of similar size and location, Snowmass takes on may tourists during the winter. Moreover, the quaint community has its own ski resort, which many visitors come to enjoy each year.

Perhaps surprisingly, a recent article from HouseBeautiful listed Snowmass Village as one of the best places for a fall visit across America. The town is surrounded by thick foilage, and awe-inspiring natural landscapes. Sitting at over 7900 feet of elevation, forests, canyons and mountainsides of the mighty Rockies make for incredible views each fall. Much like those of the famed Smoky Mountains and New England countryside, color changes that accompany brisk fall air make for picturesque scenes in Snowmass Village.

Colorado Town Becoming More Well-Known for Beautiful Fall Scenery

With such a massive covering of color-changing tress surrounding the town, the difference from fall to winter is shocking. Snowmass Village. while perfectly suited for snowy days on the ski slopes, breathtaking during its short fall. Beautiful shades of yellow, red and orange swallow up any of the remaining green, and many have started to notice its a scene worth pursuing.

Perhaps the most difficult aspect of catching a perfect fall in Snowmass Village is the short nature of the season. The mountain town turns to winter quickly each year. But, HouseBeautiful assures its readers that the color-change can be caught just right. Likewise, hot springs, rivers and hiking trails also act as attractants to fall tourists. For the more adventurous among us, ziplining, white water rafting and ATVs are available in the town as well.

With such new buzz swirling about the tiny town's intriguing fall, it won't take long for fall tourism to grow. Snowmass Village is certainly worth a visit, especially before it becomes more well-known for such an awesome fall.