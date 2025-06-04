TikToker Thought She Was Feeding A Beaver, It Turned Out To Be A Water Rat

TikToker Nisse Sharma was traveling in Europe when she encountered an animal that she thought was a beaver. However, it turned out that this was actually a water rat.

The TikToker hilariously didn't realize this until way after the fact.

"I traveled to Prague for a trip to explore the city a bit more as I've been a few times, but I had never walked down near the river banks," Sharma told Newsweek. "This time I decided to take a walk down the river banks up to the water and saw the animal coming close to the rocks where people can stand."

Not A Beaver

She then said that what she thought was a friendly beaver approached her. But that ended up not being the case. "I assumed it was a beaver as to me it looks pretty similar and I don't know much about beavers apart from that they live in rivers," she said. The TikToker assumed that the animal was safe to feed. "I thought since it was a beaver that we could feed it," Sharma said. "Although I'd never seen a beaver in real life before, they're often portrayed as friendly in the media. So I started feeding it some sandwiches."

Weeks later she said that she learned that it was actually a nutria, which some people call a water rat or even a river rat. "It wasn't until a few weeks later that I discovered that it wasn't a beaver, when I showed my parents the video and they corrected me," Sharma said.

Good thing she's not in America. The U.S. wants us to start eating nutria after they've become a pest. Fortunately, the TikToker was a good sport about the beaver incident.

"I went close to it thinking it was a beaver due to them being portrayed as friendly. Yet when I researched afterwards I found out that beavers are actually quite hostile and can be dangerous," she said. "On the other hand most people would hesitate to get close to a rodent such as the one in the video due to them having a bad image but it was super friendly."