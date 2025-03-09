Internet Says No Way To Eating Invasive Beaver-Like Rodent After Wildlife Officials Suggest Putting It On The Menu

As we've previously covered, the US Fish and Wildlife Services would really like for you to turn your aim and dinner forks to an invasive beaver-like rodent called a nutria.

They're trying to get people amped up about eating the "delicious" but "invasive" species. I can get what they're trying to do. We, as humans, have quite an appetite. And if you can get us to consume something, we'll hunting the animal down to near extinction. Using our appetites for the greater good seems like a noble gesture. But dawg, I ain't eating a beaver or a rodent.

Many on the internet seem to agree, pushing back against the "Save a Swamp, Sauté a Nutria." They're just not game to add this game to their dinner table. Personally, I love venison and all types of fowl, but I've never acquired a taste for squirrel or rabbit. Nutria is a bit too much like a beaver for my taste.

In a certain light, the rodent may even look like a rat.

"If your state has nutria, check your local regulations to see the rules for how to hunt, capture and then ultimately, cook these nuisance critters," Fish and Wildlife Services wrote of the rodent.

Rodent On The Menu

They really try to lay it own thick too about the rodent. Their comment continues, "Their meat has been compared to rabbit or even the dark meat of a turkey. If your state has nutria, check your local regulations to see the rules for how to hunt, capture and then ultimately, cook these nuisance critters."

However, one just has to look at the comment section to see not everyone is going to eat a rodent. Sorry, UFWS.

One person Wrote, "I'd eat a lot of things but I draw the line at giant rats."

Another commented, "Nice try. There is no way that beaver rat looking thing tastes delicious."

Yet another wrote, "I'll never be this hungry but I know my dog wouldn't care."

However, one person vouched for them being quite tasty. I guess beggars can't be choosers. They wrote, "Grew up dirt poor in Louisiana and ate quite a few handfuls of these critters growing up lol. They're really not bad, especially in a sauce piquant."

However, not all officials agree with the marketing campaign to kill the rodent. California officials disagree.

"CDFW does not encourage nutria hunting out of concern other species could be mistakenly targeted," Krysten Kellum a spokesperson for the CDFW told the Los Angeles Times. "Misidentification is still a huge issue in [California], and accidental take of otters or beavers can have legal implications."