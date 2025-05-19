Three National Guard Members Charged With Landing Military Helicopter On Private Ranch To Collect Shed Antlers

Three National Guard members in Montana are in hot water. They're accused of trespassing after allegedly using a military helicopter for private matters. The military members reportedly landed the military helicopter on a private ranch to collect shed antlers.

According to the New York Times, the three National Guard members collected two elk antlers and a deadhead. Military officials are still investigating the issue. This comes after the Montana National Guard acknowledged reports that some of its members allegedly tresppassed and poached the antlers. Major General J. Peter Hronek confirmed an investigation.

"Appropriate adverse and/or administrative actions will take place if the allegations are determined to be true," Hronek wrote on Facebook. "If true, this behavior does not align with the values of the Montana National Guard."

Ranchers David and Sandy Holman reported a Blackhawk helicopter landing on their neighboring property. They reached out to the owner.

National Guard Theft?

"Do you know there is an Army helicopter on your land picking up elk antlers?" the Holmans told the rancher, Linda McMullen. From there, McMullen called the game warden. This kicked off a multi-agency investigation. It's certainly the most bizarre poaching story that I've ever wrote. The county sheriff is still exploring charges.

"It's not the usual trespass call," he told the Pioneer. "I've never seen anything like this before."

National Guard official, state public affairs officer Major Ryan Finnegan also weighed in on the crime.