Three Hikers Die After Getting Sucked Into A Whirlpool

Three hikers are dead after getting caught in a whirlpool in what can only be described as a freak accident. The trio was hiking as part of a group in California when the accident occurred.

Jeannine Skinner, 34, David Bell, 48, and Pete On, 48 all sadly died. The three of them decided to swim in the river near the Seven Teacups trail to get a break from the heat. The three had left their larger group to explore on their own, according to NBC affiliate KSLTV. A hidden danger sadly cost the three of them their lives. Skinner jumped into what she thought was a four-foot drop into the water.

But what she didn't realize was there was a whirlpool beneath Kern River. Both Bell and On were heroes. They sprang into action when they realized their friend hadn't resurfaced. However, they sadly would perish as well.

"At first they didn't understand what was going on," Summerisa Bell Stevens, Bell's sister, told KSLTV. "There was a circular current that they think was caused by either a large log or a rock that was pushed into that area. Pete immediately jumped into the water to help Jeannine. At one point he got out and he was able to get away from the current and extended his hand and she couldn't reach it so he went back in to try to get her."

Whirlpool Kills Three

Sadly, all three of them ended up drowning.

"Dave was able to get himself out of the cycle at the same time that Pete went unconscious, but Dave saw that Jeannine was still in the pattern, he went back and tried to get her out as well," Stevens said.

Several minutes later, other members of the group pulled the three from the whirlpool. Despite CPR, the three of them died. Funeral arrangements have been made in Utah.

"These are all really experienced people and one of them was a nurse practitioner," Stevens said. "We've been able to get a little bit of closure by talking to the people there."

Family mourned the loss of their relatives.

"I think that is where he thrived. There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do for anyone," Stevens said.

"He helped people achieve a goal and then feel the joy from that," Valecia Green, Bell's older sister, told KSLTV. "He loved being outside, (and) he felt like he connected with God outside. These are three amazing, amazing individuals that will be very missed by family, friends and the community at large."