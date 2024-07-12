One of the things that terrifies me about swimming in the lake is the unknown of what's lurking in the murky waters. It's safe to say I may never swim again after coming across this frightening story. This prehistoric-looking snapping turtle scared the daylights out of two kayakers.

The actual incident happened a couple years back, but I'm just coming across it. So I figured I would also share with you so you can understand my terror. Just check out that video below. A mother and daughter were out fishing on the Mississippi River when they came across more than they bargained for. That definitely wasn't bass under their boat.

Shala Holm and Avery captured an image of a turtle with huge bear-like claws. But what's scariest is that they could hear the animal breathing before they found the snapping turtle. It latched onto their kayak.

Shala said, "Suddenly my daughter said, 'mom, be quiet, I hear something breathing.' It took a while before we saw the nose of a turtle swimming toward the kayak. As it got closer, we saw how big it was. He dove under the kayak and latched himself onto the fishing basket with his nails. We were so freaked out about the size."

Turtle Terrifies Kayakers

Shala estimated that the turtle was about 29 inches across. It terrified the two of them.

"People asked I was afraid, and I must admit at the time I was, which is kind of silly because I am bigger than he was and hopefully smarter. I guess because we were so close to him, being in the kayak, and I didn't know how badly he wanted those fish and if he would try and get into the kayak," she said. "I wasn't sure how I would get him off the basket. I was nervous about grabbing the handle of the basket, I wasn't sure how badly he wanted the fish and how aggressive he might be.

"We've all heard stories of snappers snapping a broom stick handle in two," she added.

Fortunately, the two managed to free their basket and made a quick get away.

"We never heard him or saw him again until he was clinging onto the basket. My heart was racing but I was able to grab my phone and snap a few pictures," she said. "I was amazed at the size of his outstretched legs; his feet were the size of my fist and then add those nails! I was afraid he might claw his way on top of the basket."