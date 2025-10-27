This Destination Was Recently Ranked The Safest Island In The Caribbean – Find Out Why

Amid all of the recent travel warnings, planning a vacation can seem daunting. However, if the travel bug has bitten you and just cannot resist, then there is somewhere you can go. This destination was recently ranked as the safest island in the Caribbean - find out why.

The Safest Island In The Caribbean: Why You Should Go

After the recent expansion of travel advisories due to issues such as crime and methanol poisoning, vacation may be the last thing on your mind. However, if you are still craving sun, sand, and relaxation, there is somewhere you can still go. Anguilla was recently ranked as the safest island in the Caribbean. The British overseas territory is just north of St. Maarten and topped the list from the World Population Review.

The NY Post shares that the review "evaluates crime, policing, and political stability based on data from the Global Peace Index." The report found that "Anguilla crime rates are the lowest in the Caribbean, with very few violent or petty crimes." Although drug-related offenses were still considered "moderate," they rarely affected tourists. Therefore, tourists feel overwhelmingly safe in this Caribbean island.

More On The Safest Island In The Caribbean

The US Department of State also agrees with this safety ranking of the Caribbean island. On their travel page, it is listed as a level one travel advisory. Level one is the lowest possible risk level and means to exercise standard precautions while traveling. An Anguilla Tourist Board shared the island's overall sentiments.

"Here, peace isn't found, it's felt," they wrote.

Its safety ranking comes from various areas. John Rose, chief risk advisor from Altour, shared some of the advantages that Anguilla has, allowing it to achieve its safety rating. "Its isolation and limited access points reduce cross-border criminal activity," he explained. Furthermore, this is not the first time this island has received praise for its safety.

The NY Post shares that "Anguilla was also recognized by Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards as one of the top islands globally — and the highest-ranked in the Caribbean — earning praise for its friendly hospitality, diverse cuisine and luxury resorts."

While Anguilla ranked as the safest island in the Caribbean, there were other contenders for the title. Following close behind were Barbados, St. Barts, Martinique, the Cayman Islands, and Aruba.