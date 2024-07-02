Third Person Dies At Lake Anna, A Virginia Lake, This Summer

This summer has been a tough one for vacationers. Five people died in four days at a Florida beach. Now, a third person has died at Lake Anna, a lake in Virginia, this summer. Authorities discovered a woman's body floating in the body of the water. It's the third they've recovered since May.

According to a statement by the Louisa County Sherrif's Office, "At approximately 2:15 PM this afternoon the Louisa County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information about a body that had been located floating in the waters of Spotsylvania County, out in the main part of Lake Anna. At the request of Spotsylvania, LCSO Deputies, detectives, and other resources responded, and arrived just after the body was removed from the water."

As of now, deputies have no clue who the woman may be. However, the sheriff's department transported the woman's body from Lake Anna to a medical examiner's body. They said, "During initial investigation, it was determined to be the body of a female. The deceased individual is currently being transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and definitive identification. Updates will be given as more information becomes available."

Deaths At Lake Anna

They continued, "The Louisa County Sheriff's Office has been actively searching for an individual who is believed to have possibly drowned earlier this spring in an area further up-lake from today's recovery."

Previously, Maya Olivia Smith went missing in May. The last time someone spotted her was renting a boat at Lake Anna on May 11. They later found an abandoned boat in a sandbar of Lake Anna. It was Smith's boat. They found her belongings on board. Meanwhile, a 42-year-old father and his son drowned in Lake Anna in the same month. Authorities responded to reports of a child drowning on May 25. After alerting authorities, the father bravely tried to rescue his son, only to drown himself.

Witnesses tried to save the pair, but they were unsuccessful. Divers later recovered both of the bodies. In both of these situations, police do not suspect foul play. Sadly this appears to be a case of tourists under estimating their skills in the water and drowning. The lake was also connected to an outbreak of E. Coli as well.