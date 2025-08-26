Think Twice Before Taking A Selfie In These Countries — The Results Could Be Deadly

When going on vacation, you want to capture the moments that matter. After all, you want to relive all of the epic memories you made on your trip. There is no better way to capture the moment than with a photograph. One of the most taken photographs is the iconic selfie. People from all across the globe hold their cellphones high in an attempt to get a photo of themselves in wondrous places. However, you might want to think twice about where you whip out that selfie stick. According to a study, there are several countries where taking a selfie could be dangerous.

Think Twice Before Taking A Selfie In These Countries

The NY Post shares highlights from a study conducted by The Barber Law Firm. The firm's researchers gathered data about incidents from around the world. Using reports from Google News, the researchers compiled a list of countries that are considered deadly places to take a selfie. Additionally, the data spans from March 2014 to May 2025, encompassing several years' worth of information. Once the results were in, a clear frontrunner emerged. India emerged as the deadliest country for taking selfies. The NY Post shares that it accounted for " a staggering 42.1% of all selfie-related incidents globally."

Furthermore, out of the 271 incidents reported, 214 resulted in fatalities. Those odds do not seem to be in anyone's favor. Researchers assumed it was due to the dense population and various risky environments available in India.

Unfortunatley for America, we were right behind India with the numbers. Luckily, although we were in second place, our numbers were drastically less. The Post shared "The US only recorded 45 total casualties - including 37 deaths and 8 injuries." That is a substantial difference from the number one spot on the list. However, the reasons are most likely similar. Often, when people take a selfie, they are so focused on getting the shot that they are unaware of their surroundings. Too often, they try to take an epic shot from the peak of a mountain or a section overlooking something incredible, like the Grand Canyon. I am sure it is easy to imagine how things could go south from there.

Finally, Russia takes the third spot. While they only logged 19 casualties, 18 of them being deaths, those numbers are still higher than they should be. One trend that researchers observed was that many of these incidents happen in tourist-heavy locations. Additionally, the fascination with social media also plays a significant role. People often attempt to participate in TikTok challenges, which can put them at risk. So, if you plan on capturing the moment, please be aware of your surroundings.

The Top 10 Deadly Countries To Take A Selfie In

The study conducted by the Barber Law Firm found that these are the top 10 deadliest countries to take a selfie in.

1. India, 271 affected

2. United States, 45

3. Russia, 19

4. Pakistan, 16

5. Australia, 15

6. Indonesia, 14

7. Kenya, 13

8. United Kingdom, 13

9. Spain, 13

10. Brazil, 13