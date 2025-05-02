These 3 Incredible Animals Are Almost Never Seen By Human Eyes

While some animals like dogs, rabbits, and cows are common to see, others are a rare treat. Some animals are so incredibly rare, or just elusive, that they are almost never seen by human eyes. Here are 3 of the most incredible animals that are almost never seen by human eyes.

1. Pygmy Slow Loris

These adorable animals are almost never seen by human eyes because of their small size. The Smithsonian National Zoo shares that " pygmy slow lorises are very small; smaller than an average squirrel. Their bodies are about 6 to 10 inches long (15 to 25 centimeters)." Their small size allows them to hide easily in the forests that they inhabit. Perhaps it is good that we don't get too close as "Pygmy slow lorises produce a venom in brachial glands in their upper arm that, when combined with enzymes in their saliva, causes their bites to be extra painful."

2. Eastern Screech Owl

Despite rarely being seen, the Eastern Screech Owl is a fairly common animal. However they are only active at night, meaning most people never get to see them in action. Additionally, they are incredible at camouflage. Therefore even if one is out and about while you are awake, you would most likely never see it.

3. Small-eared Galago

Finally, the last creature on our list of interesting animals that are almost never seen by humans we have the small-eared Galago. This animal is also referred to as the bush baby. There are several reasons that this animal is not often seen by humans. First, it is also a nocturnal creature — meaning it comes out when most of us are asleep. Second, it lives an arboreal lifestyle, choosing to stay hidden among the trees. Finally, this animal has a general shy disposition so they tend to hide and evade human contact.

Have you ever seen any of these incredible animals?