The Underappreciated Song That Jordan Davis Wrote About Fishing At His Grandfather's House

Jordan Davis may have made music his career, but hunting and fishing remain his passions. In fact, he once crossed over the two passions by recording a song inspired by fishing at his grandfather's house.

That song was "Fishing Spot." Released in 2023, it didn't become the massive hit that Davis perhaps hoped. But it holds a special place in his heart and has developed a following among anglers. Speaking with Hook & Barrel, he explained that he would go every summer to Hemphill, Texas to his grandfather's house on Toledo Bend. he would spend the summers on the water.

Jordan Davis On Hunting And Fishing

"We'd chase crappie all around that lake," he says. "Those were some of the most fun times I've ever had in my life."

So when he became a singer, Davis decided to write a love letter to those summers. Outside of fishing, Davis also spent time throughout his youth hunting deer and ducks. Davis said that he never really killed any big deer growing up, but it was fun.

"We never really grew any big deer over there," he says. "We weren't really managing the land; it was just kind of a deer lease and a place to go and put camo on and be outside."

Meanwhile, as a father himself, he said he hasn't taken his kids hunting yet. But he said that they have enjoyed fishing.

"None of them have come on a hunt with me yet," Davis says, "but they go on a lot of fishing trips with me for bream and crappie. They really just love being at the farm, being outside riding in the side-by-side and going and watching for ducks in the evening. And that's exactly how I want it to be: them falling in love with what the outdoors is.

"Hopefully I can introduce hunting within the next couple of years. Maybe I'll have them start with a BB gun, shooting at decoys."