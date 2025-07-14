The Surprising Extinct Animal That Scientists Plan To Bring Back Next

Extinct. That word used to carry a sense of finality with it. If a species went extinct, that was the end of it. There was no bringing it back; it was gone forever. That is how it has always been, until recently. Lately, scientists have been working on de-extinction projects. These projects aim to recreate species that have since been lost to us. So far, they have succeeded with some, but their vision is far from over. Now, those scientists plan to bring back another extinct animal, and it is shocking.

What Surprising Extinct Animal Do Scientists Plan To Bring Back Next?

After talks of bringing back creatures like the dodo bird and the wooly mammoth, scientists were getting excited. This became even more apparent after their success with recreating the long-lost dire wolf species. Now, they have their eyes set on a new sight, and they have some help. People Magazine shared that Lord of the Rings director, Peter Jackson, and his partner, Fran Walsh, just "invested $15 million in Colossal Biosciences'" effort to revive yet another extinct animal.

So, what is this mystery animal that scientists plan to bring back next? Scientists are now working on reviving the extinct giant moa bird. People Magazine shared that this "towering flightless bird once roamed New Zealand," and now there are hopes that it will rise again. Using ancient DNA and gene editing techniques, scientists are optimistic that they will be able to revive this extinct animal.

The giant moa bird went extinct due to overhunting and habitat loss, but now scientists are hoping to right the mistakes of the past. Jackson also agrees that the company is far more than "just a de-extinction company." Instead, he argues that if this company is used to its full potential, it can also be used to "rescue multiple endangered species currently on the brink of extinction."

The Process Of Bringing Back An Animal From Extinction

The early stages of this process involve "recovering ancient DNA from well-preserved bone specimens." Then those specimens will be compared to the closest living relatives of the giant moa, which are emus. Birds are a bit more difficult to replicate than mammals because they develop inside eggs. However, the team is optimistic about the early stages of the process. I am very curious to see how all of this turns out, and am very hopeful it is not a Jurassic Park type of situation.