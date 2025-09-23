The Surprising Cause Of Death Revealed For Two Hunters Found Dead In Colorado

Authorities recently found two young hunters dead in Colorado. They spent nearly a week searching for the two, but the situation ended in tragedy. Now a surprising cause of death has been revealed.

According to Colorado authorities, the two hunters died from a lightning strike. 25-years-old Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko died after lightning struck them. Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin confirmed the cause of death. Speaking with People, the coroner said that the two suffered "a pretty intense electrical jolt."

"They had a little bit of burnt marks like if you would take a match and strike it and then wait 'til it's about out and then touch it to your arm, there was just a couple of little marks like that," Martin said. They also had "a little bit of singed hair, but not very much."

Martin also said, "I'm telling you, that's what it was."

Hunters Die

The news comes after both hunters disappeared while elk hunting. The last time anyone heard from them was when fiancée, Bridget Murphy, spoke with Porter via satellite phone. The two didn't arrive back home two days later, so their families contacted authorities. Search and rescue found their camping gear, but both were missing.

Despite being missing, Murphy held out hope. She said both were "very prepared outdoorsmen." However, she noted that their survival depended on"if they were in sound mind, if they were disoriented or panicked, or if they were already hypothermic."

Sadly, neither of the hunters had the opportunity to survive. They were taken out by an act of god. Andrew Porter's aunt, Lynne Runkle, confirmed their deaths.

"It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update. Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased," Runkle wrote.

Meanwhile, authorities thanked all that helped search for the two hunters. "This collaborative effort reflects the strength of our community and the unwavering dedication to every volunteer and agency involved."