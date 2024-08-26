The Rock Goes Fishing And Catches A Rock-Sized Bass

Actor and former professional wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had himself quite a moment when he reeled in a sizable largemouth bass on Instagram.

According to Country Rebel, "The Rock" was fishing at the pond that sits on his property in Virginia when he caught the fish. In typical actor fashion, the cameras were rolling the entire time. Moreover, the video started with the superstar singing an old Merle Haggard tune.

As Johnson cast into the water, he was humming along to the classic "That's the Way Love Goes," by Haggard. As if the scene was made for a movie set, Johnson realizes he has a bite as he reaches the chorus of the tune. Johnson sets the hook, and the fish puts up quite a fight as it is reeled to shore by "The Rock." Johnson continues on to joke that "that's the way love goes," in reference to the fish's fight. As Johnson reveals the fish to the camera, he notes that it was all "worth it."

As the video comes to a close, Johnson first estimates the fish to weigh four to five pounds. He quickly adds that he is horrible at doing the "math" of weighing fish. Johnson finally concludes that maybe the fish weighs even eight pounds.

The Rock Catches a Large Largemouth in Virginia

Interestingly, Johnson has been consistent in his old-school country music promotion on Instagram. One day prior to his fishing video, Johnson shared a video from the farm in a UTV. The song playing as "The Rock" drove around? None other than "My Beautiful America," by the great Charlie Daniels Band.

Moreover, "The Rock" has been well-known for quite some on social media as a strong supporter of country music. In April, Johnson co-starred in a Chris Janson music video. The pair rode around in an old truck together, as the song - "Whatcha See is Whatcha Get" played. On top of all that, Johnson even shared a YouTube video to his own account, titled "How Me and Chris Janson Became Buddies."

The Rock's support of country music has been a fun journey to follow along with. And his content from his property in Virginia is a perfect vessel for highlighting awesome music, and beautiful scenery. Check out the video on his Instagram here!