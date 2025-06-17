The Most Dangerous Beaches In America Once Again All Come From One State – Visit At Your Own Risk

Are you planning a summer vacation? Then it pays to know about the potential dangers and pitfalls you may face. Beaches can be dangerous. Every day, I read and write about people who meet a watery grave while trying to cool off this summer. In fact, one state in America has the Top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country, and it hasn't changed this year.

I'm talking about Florida.

Florida may be called the Sunshine State. But maybe it should be called the Most Likely To Die At The Beach state. Okay, yeah that's a mouthful. But it doesn't change the fact that all 10 of the nation's most dangerous beaches come from Florida.

Researchers at Tideschart documented the risks of Florida's beaches. They hope that their study will give tourists and visitors enough warning to proceed with caution when hitting the beach.

The Most Dangerous Beaches In America

Tideschart examined more than 500 shorelines and coastlines in the United States. They based the score on a 100-point scale of danger. What exactly makes Florida have the most dangerous beaches? Well, it all comes down to hurricanes, strong currents, and shark attacks.

The most dangerous beach in America - New Smyrna Beach. It sits at No. 1 with a 76.92 score. Hurricanes are the reason for the dangers of this beach. It is frequently hit with major storms. But it's also the Shark Bite Capital of the World thanks to its high number of shark attacks along the coast.

Keep that in mind next time you get in the ocean.

No. 2 is Laguna Beach rated at 67.75. It garners its rank on the list of most dangerous beaches thanks to the number of water related deaths as well as the number of shark attacks.

Daytona Beach ranks third with a 64.47 rating. Once again, strong currents and shark attacks make this beach particularly dangerous and deadly.

Basically you need to practice proper precautions in the water. See the complete list of dangerous beaches below: