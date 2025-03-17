The Florida Hidden Gem Island That's Been Described As Mayberry But Beachy

This Florida hidden gem island is a mix between Mayberry and the Florida Keys. If you're looking for a mix of small-town America but something a bit more beachy, then consider moving to Amelia Island.

So far, the coastal town has managed to avoid much of the tourist craze that has affected other places. Located near the Florida-Georgia border, the town is 13 miles and features historic houses as well as white sand beaches.

"One of the most striking qualities of the Island is its public beach accesses, which are located approximately every eighth of a mile up and down the entire Atlantic Ocean side," Compass agent Laura Bishop told Mansion Global. "They are well maintained, clean, with ample parking and easy access for all to enjoy."

Meanwhile, local Daniel Hulett said that Amelia Island is on the up and up. The hidden gem regularly sells its homes for millions of dollars. However, it has kept its small-town charms.

Hidden Gem Of The South

"Growing up, it was quite the small town," he told the outlet. "We never locked our doors. You couldn't get in trouble because everybody knew each other. It's almost like Mayberry that way. It still has that small town feel. The people are so charming and very kind to each other."

However, the outside world has started to take notice on this Florida hidden gem.

"People began to notice us. For so long, we were an undiscovered town. Now we're beginning to catch up. We started as a blue-collar town and now we're quickly becoming a mix of blue-collar and luxury," he said of the hidden gem.

As such, prices on homes have shot to $730,000. Some houses sell for more than $1 million, making it quite pricey to live on the island. Basically, you should come with your pocketbooks open.

"The south end of the island is nature-dominated and it's great for tennis and golf," Compass agent Amy Alcini said. "A lot of creative people are here,' Alcini said. 'The music scene is robust. During the week, you have four or five opportunities to hear good live music, and much more on the weekends."