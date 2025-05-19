The Bold Way That New England Is Dealing With Its Invasive Green Crabs Problem

Now, this is a plan I can get behind! New England is proposing a bold way of dealing with its invasive green crabs problem. It involves a fork, knife, and a dinner plate.
That's right, New England officials propose eating the invasive species. Green crabs are on the menu, boys. The invasive species has been wrecking the local ecosystem. So the species must go, and the best way is down people's bellies.
"They're omnivores, so they eat everything, including a lot of our really important species and commercial species, like soft-shell clam," Adrienne Pappal, habitat and water quality program manager for the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, said via New York Post.
New England has had an issue with green crabs for decades. But in recent years, officials propose eating the pests. This comes after the crustaceans have found it easy to adapt to the area. So if nature isn't going to kill them, then locals can.