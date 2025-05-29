10 Of The Best Places To Hike In Virginia

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, then Virginia is an excellent place for you. Home to many parks, lakes, and stunning views, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. One of the best outdoor activities to do in Virginia is hiking. Luckily, there are numerous incredible places to do so. Here are the 10 best places to hike in Virginia.

1. Great Falls Loop: Great Falls Park

For just a $20 entry fee, you can see jagged rocks from the Potomac River and stunning landscapes. Located in the Great Falls Park, this loop shows all the spectacular landscapes the park has to offer. It is 4.6 miles long and is considered a moderate-to-difficult trail.

2. Mary's Rock: Shenandoah National Park

Mary's Rock Summit, located in Shenandoah National Park, stands at an elevation of 3,514 feet. It boasts incredible views of the park, particularly during the fall foliage. It is 2.9-3.7 miles long, depending on the route, and is considered a moderate-difficulty trail.

3. Old Rag Mountain: Shenandoah National Park

When thinking of the best places to hike in Virginia, Old Rag Mountain has to be on the list. My brother-in-law goes here often. It is one of Shenandoah's most popular hikes, and it is no secret why. Although the 8.8-mile climb is ranked as hard difficulty, the view when you get to the top is worth it. Hiking partners are strongly suggested for this trail.

4. Whiteoak Canyon Falls: Shenandoah National Park

If you're a fan of waterfalls, then this is an excellent spot for you. Depending on the route you take, this hike can be 2-7.3 miles long and ranges in difficulty from easy to hard. What makes it all worth the effort? Six waterfalls along the way! There are even swimming holes that offer places to cool off. The Lower Falls Boundary is your shorter, easier route, whereas the Whiteoak-Cedar Run Circuit is your 7.3, difficult-level hike.

5. Dark Hollow Falls: Skyline Drive

This is one of the best places to hike in Virginia due to its accessibility. It is one of the easiest falls to access off the highway. The trail is just off Skyline Drive at milepost 50.7. The total length of the trail is 1.4 miles, and it is of moderate difficulty. Accessible, short, and waterfalls? It doesn't get any better.

6. North River Gorge Trail: Augusta County

While this is only a hike for low-water conditions, it is still a great, easy day hike for beginners. It is a 4.6-mile-long hike that you can access from the North River Campground. Calm, beautiful views await.

7. Peaks Of Otter: Along Blueridge Parkway

The Peaks of Otter is a great spot for hiking, offering a variety of trails with varying levels of difficulty. Many users on Reddit agreed that this was one of their favorite hiking locations. The most popular trail is Sharp Top Trail, a 1.5-mile1.5-mile steep, and strenuous hike that offers quite the challenge but quite the reward.

8. Dragon's Tooth Trail: Roanoke, Virginia

"Hiked Dragon's Tooth for the first time recently. Immediate favorite." That comment left on Reddit got a wide range of agreeable comments. It is easily one of the best places to hike in the state of Virginia. The 4.6-mile out-and-back trail offers stunning views and is considered a challenging route. Dogs are welcome, but you must keep them on a leash at all times.

9. Cascades National Recreation Trail: Jefferson National Forest

This 4-mile round-trip hike leads you to a 66-foot-tall waterfall within Jefferson National Forest. Not only is this a pretty hike, but it is relatively easy and offers accessible restrooms at the trailhead and a hydrant for refilling water bottles. Talk about luxury!

10. Sky Meadows State Park Loop: Paris, Virginia

Generally considered a moderately challenging route, this 7.1-mile loop trail is located near Paris, Virginia. Don't hike this unless you have a bit of time, as it typically takes around 3.5 hours to complete. The trail is open year-round, and dogs are welcome, but they must be on a leash.