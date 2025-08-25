Invasive species are a problem across the country. No matter the type, invasive species often compete with native species for space, food, and other resources. Now, the American West is facing some extreme challenges regarding its invasive bullfrogs, and each state has a different way of solving the issue.

The American West Faces Challenges In Controlling Invasive Bullfrogs

States across the U.S. are dealing with the massive population of American bullfrogs. These invasive bullfrogs have made giant strides in their population over recent decades, and now the American West is suffering the consequences. These amphibians are overtaking habitats of native species, and they are growing huge. With their massive size comes a huge appetite. Bullfrogs will eat just about anything, even going cannibal if given the chance. Different states have attempted to tackle this issue, with many of them implementing bullfrog hunting. For example, Cowboy State Daily shares that "Utah openly encourages bullfrog hunting, even going so far as supplying the curious with a recipe for breaded bullfrog legs; while Colorado permits a year-round, unlimited take policy with a fishing license; and Washington has scrapped the license requirement altogether."

However, not all of the states opted for a violent end to the invasive bullfrogs. Instead, Wyoming is offering a different strategy. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes that eradicating an established population of bullfrogs is more complicated than it sounds. Having tried many methods and failed. Additionally, they worry that to an untrained eye, bullfrogs look similar to other frogs. They fear that people would be going around and killing the wrong frog. Wendy Estes-Zumpf, herpetological coordinator with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said as much. She stated, "At this time, we do not recommend hunting of bullfrogs due to the possibility of misidentifying bullfrogs and some native amphibian species."

She argued that accidentally killing native species would do more harm than good, particularly since they are already struggling due to the invasive bullfrogs.

So What Is Wyoming's Approach?

Although people are not encouraged to go out on a frog-hunt, that does not mean there is nothing they can do to combat the invasive species. Reed Moore, the aquatic invasive species specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region, shares what the public can do about the situation. He shares things you can do, and not do, to help the Game and Fish Department in their mission to handle the invasive species. Here is a quick breakdown of that list.

DON'TS Transport any water animals or plants from one water body to another Keep bullfrogs as pets (sorry, it is illegal) Don't release any pet bullfrogs into the wild (shouldn't be an issue since you shouldn't have them)

DO Report any sighting of bullfrogs in areas beyond where they are currently known to live.



In addition to the public's health, Game and Fish have been doing their best to tackle the issue from all sides. They have been tracking bullfrogs and have created a map to see where they are inhabiting and if they are expanding. As they are monitoring the frog's populations, they are also trying to contain those populations and prevent them from spreading into new territories.