The Advice A Grandmother Gave Her 12-Year-Old Granddaughter That Saved Her Life When She Was Swept Out To Sea

A grandmother has inadvertently saved her granddaughter's life by offering her some sound advice. That advice later came into play when the 12-year-old got dragged into the sea by a giant wave. The incident happened while swimming in Oregon.

The 12-year-old had been swimming at Seaside Beach last Saturday. That's when a wave dragged her further out into the sea. She got caught in a devastating rip current. For 30 minutes, the young girl battled the ocean. Fortunately, she remembered her grandmother and what she taught her.

Her grandmother told her to float on her back and let the water take her if she was ever caught in a rip current. By not fighting against the water, she prevented herself from tiring out and drowning. It is what ultimately saved her life. She was able to float until she got close to land and swim to shore, according to Oregon Live.

Grandmother Saves Granddaughter

Fortunately, a check-up at Providence Seaside Hospital proved that she had a good bill of health. She only had a little bit of water in her left lung. Her grandmother had saved her with some sound advice.

Wendi Monroe, a witness, described the scene. "You just couldn't see because the waves were so bad that day," Monroe said. The girl had been at the beach with her friend and family when a wave hit and dragged her further out. According to the girl's grandmother, she lost her balance and got dragged from the surf.

"So this was pretty intense and heartbreaking to watch," Monroe wrote online. "To watch the 1st responders and Search and Rescue do everything they could to find this little girl was extremely impressive. There is no way in the world that I could do that line of work. Much respect to all of you, that do."

Meanwhile, the grandmother and family praised the rescue crew for their amazing job in helping to find the girl. Monroe agreed that it was a happy ending.

"For that little girl, I hope she knows how much of a miracle that is that she did survive," she said.