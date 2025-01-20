What really kicked off the moniker of Death Island was the deaths of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller in 2014. Both tourists got brutally bludgeoned to death with their bodies found on the beach. What makes families of victims untrusting of the island's officials is that an initial autopsy ruled out foul play for the two. However, later investigation found that they had been slaughtered. Authorities later arrested locals Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo for the crime, but questions about whether they committed the crimes remain.

Since then several more deaths have caused the island to continue to gain a reputation for death. Hence Death Island.