Texas Teen Recognized For Her Record Breaking Buck From 2023's Youth Season

Earlier this fall, a Texas teen was recognized nationally for officially breaking the state's record for largest whitetail buck ever taken by a youth hunter.

According to the U.S. Army, Reili Brewer's father is name Rickey, and is an employee at the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution in Red River, Texas. Reili, who was officially recognized as the state's new record holder in September, was 15 years-old at the time of the award. Notably, she was only 14 years-old when she actually harvested the record breaking whitetail buck.

Rickey himself had first spotted the buck in 2021. Again in 2022, Rickey would have an encounter with the buck. Reportedly, with each passing year, Rickey felt that he was closing in on the critter's range. By 2023, Rickey was confident he could at least get close to the deer. In late October, during Texas's youth season, Rickey took his then 14 year-old daughter out on what was a rather rainy October day. Temperatures dropped substantially as the hunt wore on, and Rickey actually got of the stand to go change out of his wet, cold clothes.

Reili was wearing her father's rain gear, and stayed in the stand. It was during her father's wardrobe change that the buck stepped out onto a trail. The deer snacked on some acorns, before Reili made the lethal shot on the animal. Her father never even had time to return to the stand, before the entire incident was said and done.

The record buck had 29 unique, scorable points along its set of antlers. The official Boone and Crockett non-typical score came to a whopping 239 and 2/8 inches. The buck's gross score was actually 244 and 7/8 inches.

Despite the score, the whitetail buck is not the largest to ever be killed by a youth hunter in America. Rather, the deer is the fourth largest to ever be taken by a youth hunter.

Regardless, Reili's successful, and record-breaking hunt, has kept her plenty busy in the past year-plus. She has been interviewed on the Outdoor Channel, while also appearing in magazines, such as Field & Stream.