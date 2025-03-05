Texas Man Surprised To Find Dog Trapped In Abandoned Well Under Home After Hearing Barks

I'm sure this probably drove one person crazy and made them question their sanity. A Texas man kept hearing a dog barking at his home. The only problem was that there was no dog. Now, most of us probably would have thought ghosts and hired a paranormal investigator. But fortunately, the Texas man kept his senses. He called animal control

Officers then found the animal in its rather strange hiding spot.

The dog had actually been trapped in an abandoned well under a Texas home. The animal became trapped for several days. The man renting the home claimed he heard faint barking coming from under his floorboards. The dog had somehow wandered under the man's house. That's when the poor animal's situation went from bad to worse. The dog ended up plunging 12 feet into an empty hole below.

Initially, the Texas man thought that it was coming from outside.

"He realized it wasn't coming from outside; it was actually coming from below," Jenna George, the executive director for Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, told the Washington Post.

Dog Trapped In Well

Animal control officer Bobby Jumper found an opening going under the house. He then had to go under the house himself. That's when he heard the sounds of the dog and found it in a well under the house.