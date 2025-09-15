Texas City Terrorized By Roaming Pack Of Wild Dogs: "Don't Want My Children To Be That Dog Food"

A Texas city has a pooch issue on its hands. A pack of wild dogs has been terrorizing the city, growing increasingly accustomed to the humans living there.

Residents fear a potential tragedy, but officials claim their hands are tied on the issue. Let's get to the bottom of who let the dogs out and what is going on in the city of Godley. If the packs of dogs have their way, maybe we'll have to rename the city Dogley. The canines started off by roaming the streets at night, but now, they're roaming in the day as well.

"At this point, we now have dogs — feral dogs, obviously sick, obviously having issues trying to find food — that are out and about at the same time that my children and our children are on the streets," local Bruce Moats told NBC 5. "The dogs are going to look for food, and I don't want my children to be that dog food."

Wild Dogs On The Loose

According to locals, they're concerned for the children. The pack of wild dogs has grown to as many as 40. That's a lot of feral animals roaming around. Moats had a close call with the pack.

"We're getting the kids out of the car, we start hearing barking. And then we see dogs running from that corner, running to our house," he told the local outlet. "As that was happening, my wife rushed my daughter inside the house, my son locked himself up in my Tahoe, and I went to the house to retrieve my firearm."

Moats says he was prepared to do whatever was necessary to save his family. Unfortunately, Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey says officials don't have the legal recourse to capture the animals.

"It is a great concern," he said. "But I don't have a solution, nor an answer, other than we are in dialogue with other cities in the county to see if there's something we can do to mitigate this problem."