Texas Cheerleader, Who Allegedly Poisoned And Killed Rival's Pet Goat, Gets Strangely Fitting Punishment

Previously, we covered a Texas cheerleader who is accused of poisoning and killing her rival's pet goat. Well now, the court has handed down a strangely fitting punishment (assuming of course she's found guilty) in the lead-up to her trial.

The court has barred her from interacting with animals of any kind. The judge made it a condition for her bail. That means Texas cheerleader Aubrey Vanlandingham can't interact with any of her own pets. According to Magistrate Judge Cole Spainhour's order, the Texas cheerleader is not allowed to have any animal in her care or custody until the trial.

Authorities have charged Vanlandingham with allegedly poisoning her rival's six-month-old goat Willy. The animal later died. She's facing one count of cruelty to livestock animals (torture), which carries a sentencing of two years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Video footage allegedly shows Vanlandingham feeding the pet goat a syringe of poison. She also later told cops that she didn't like cheaters. She then admitted to police that she gave the farm animal pesticide. Search results allegedly showed several searches on how to kill a goat with poison.

Texas Cheerleader In Trouble