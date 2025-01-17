Texas Cheerleader, Who Allegedly Poisoned And Killed Rival's Pet Goat, Gets Strangely Fitting Punishment

Previously, we covered a Texas cheerleader who is accused of poisoning and killing her rival's pet goat. Well now, the court has handed down a strangely fitting punishment (assuming of course she's found guilty) in the lead-up to her trial.
The court has barred her from interacting with animals of any kind. The judge made it a condition for her bail. That means Texas cheerleader Aubrey Vanlandingham can't interact with any of her own pets. According to Magistrate Judge Cole Spainhour's order, the Texas cheerleader is not allowed to have any animal in her care or custody until the trial.
Authorities have charged Vanlandingham with allegedly poisoning her rival's six-month-old goat Willy. The animal later died. She's facing one count of cruelty to livestock animals (torture), which carries a sentencing of two years in prison and $10,000 fine.
Video footage allegedly shows Vanlandingham feeding the pet goat a syringe of poison. She also later told cops that she didn't like cheaters. She then admitted to police that she gave the farm animal pesticide. Search results allegedly showed several searches on how to kill a goat with poison.
Texas Cheerleader In Trouble
Meanwhile, the mother of the Texas cheerleader's rival said that she wanted to get justice for the goat and her daughter.
She said, "We were there when he passed away. My daughter was actually holding him. So that was very traumatic. She admitted to poisoning him multiple times over several days. So it's a pretty rough situation. We don't believe there is any remorse there, we hope that she has to serve jail time and she gets some kind of mental help. It's all bizarre. We want justice served, we don't want a slap on the wrist. We want to make sure that she is punished."
She continued, "At this point, we don't feel like she thinks she's going to be punished and she needs to be. She needs to take ownership for what she's done."
Crestina Hardie, the Chief Communications Officer for Leander Independent School District, commented on the case to the Austin American-Statesman. It is sadden by the goat's death.
"The district believes the security measures in place, including surveillance footage as well as routine supervision by agriculture science teachers, provided the evidence law enforcement needed to complete the investigation," Hardie said. "While the district cannot comment on the status of the student, disciplinary action was taken consistent with policy and procedures."