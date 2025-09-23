Terrifying Viral Video Show Cruise Ship Passenger Stuck In Water Slide Dangling Over Open Ocean

Cruise ship vacations are fun and exciting. I mean, they even have water slides. But things didn't go according to plan for one passenger just trying to have a splash.

A viral TikTok video shows a passenger stuck in a water slide dangling over open ocean. In the video, they're trying to crawl to safety in the clear tube of the water slide. To add to the terror, the slide was dangling more than 100 feet above the sea. The poster played the situation for laughs with the viral "Jet2 Holiday" sound bite. But the situation itself seems so nightmare-inducing.

The cruise ship passenger crawled with her arms stretched out trying to get out. Apparently, according to other cruise ship passengers, the trapped woman began to scream for help. One commented, "Oh my God, she's literally stuck."

While the TikTok doesn't reveal the cruise ship, several noted it that it appeared to resemble Norwegian Cruise Line's Bliss. That cruise ship has a double-looped water slide.

Cruise Ship Passenger Stuck

The viral video drew plenty of attention online. Several commenters reveal that they would be terrified to be stuck on the cruise ship slide.

"Anyone else having a panic attack watching this?" one person wrote.

"Stuck in a waterslide over actual ocean water would send me into a psychosis," another also commented

"TikTok has definitely taught me to NEVER get in a cruise water slide," wrote another.

"I know she aint NEVER going in one these again," yet another wrote.

How the woman got stuck remains unclear at this time. But if this indeed is the cruise ship, it's not the first time someone got stuck on the Norwegian Cruise Line's Ocean Loops slide.

In 2022, another passenger got trapped on the slide. Fortunately, she was able to get out quickly. Someone noted, "By the time I walked that way, she was out and ready to do the slide again."