Terrifying Video Shows Aftermath Of Bomb Cyclone That Slammed Washington State

Meteorologists are calling the bomb cyclone that hit Washington state and the northwest a "once in a decade" storm. The storm brought hurricane-force winds and widespread damage. Now, a viral video is showcasing some of that damage in Washington.

In the video, you can see firefighters responding to the devastation in the area. They're attempting to remove a large tree that's fallen and crashed across a car in the neighborhood. The bomb cyclone caused several trees to fall across Washington, Oregon, and California.

Bomb Cyclone in Pacific Northwest.

Here in Washington State:

Seattle and Bellevue

Winds up to 70 mph.

Bomb Cyclone Devastates Area

Trees fell on some houses in the area. Sadly, a Seattle woman died when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment in the area. Right now, there are nearly 700,000 people without power across the Northwest. Winds reached 77 mph in Washington but got up to 101 in British Columbia.

"It's severe out there. Trees are coming down all over the city, with multiple falling onto homes," the fire department in Bellevue, east of Seattle, posted in a Severe Weather Safety alert on Facebook. "If you are able, head to the lowest floor you can and stay away from windows. Do not go outside if you can avoid it."

Authorities had to rescue two people after a tree fell on their trailer. Fortunately, both survived the incident. Likewise, an Amtrak train smashed into a fallen tree in northern Seattle in a scary incident. But no one was injured in the wreck. "Due to widespread power outages, fallen trees, and high winds in some areas, all school buildings will be closed on Wednesday, November 20th, and all after-school activities have been canceled," the Eatonville School District shared on social media.

The bomb cyclone adds a lot of rain and wind to the area. It formed through a process called bombogensis. The National Weather Service says its one of the most intense storms in the past 10 years. The danger is not over with the bomb cyclone stalling over the week on the Northwest coast and will continue to have hazardous conditions in the areas.

California could see 16 inches of rain before its all said and done. Some areas have already got 8 inches of rain. In higher elevations, there's an increased chance of snow and severe winter weather as well.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines," the National Weather Service office in Seattle warned.