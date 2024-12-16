Terrifying Moment Severe Storms Cause An Oil Tanker To Split In Half

Severe storms caused an oil tanker to run aground and split in half. Now, search and rescue crews are trying to save the crew of the tanker.

A severe storm ended up damaging two Russian oil tankers and splitting one in half. Strong winds and choppy waters are to blame. The two shipping vessels were in the Kerch Strait. The Volgoneft 212 tanker rank aground and split in half. It had 13 people on board. Meanwhile, the Volgoneft 239 had 14 people on board and also suffered significant damage.

Strong waves caused the 212 oil tanker to break in half and immediately begin sinking. Following the distress call, a search and rescue team of more than 50 people deployed to the location. They used a Mi-8 helicopter and rescue tugboat to search for the crew.

"There is a crew of 13 people onboard," the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the disputed Republic of Crimea. "There are also oil products on the vessel, information about the spill is being clarified."

Storm Splits Oil Tanker In Half

According to reports, rescue crews saved 10 sailors, but 13 people were still missing. Rescue crews were concerned in particular for four people in the hold when the oil tanker split in half. They believed that the four may be dead.

"All those who cannot be found worked as mechanics," a report said. "Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 are new river-sea type ships. In the 1990s, they were cut in half and 'sewn together' to meet the standards of the class of such ships. All this time, they were not properly serviced. Today, during a storm, the waves hit them in the side and 'tore' the welded seam."

The report continued, "Each had 4,000 tons of fuel oil in the tanks - some of it leaked out of the tanks, forming black spots in the sea."

Meanwhile another report said, "Volgoneft-212 was built 55 years ago. It was originally a regular tanker, and in the 1990s it was shortened to 'river-sea' standards [meaning it could operate in both rivers and the sea]. Everything was done in a hurry....they cut out the centre [of the vessel] and then welded the stern and bow, forming a huge seam in the middle. Today, this seam came apart after a powerful wave hit."