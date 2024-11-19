Terrifying Moment Judge Accidentally Shoots Contestant Point Blank During Gun Competition

Gun safety is important! It can be the difference between life and death. Well, apparently this judge shouldn't be hosting a gun competition and should go back to a training class. Terrifying footage captured the moment the judge accidentally shot a contestant at point-blank range while handling a gun.

In the video, the judge was attempting to give a safety demonstration on the weapon. It didn't go well. Someone probably should have been giving a lesson instead. Members of the Bydogoszcz Shooting Club LOK were gathered for a shooting competition in Godawa, Poland in September. The judge was shoring participants how to safely cock the firearm.

But that's when the weapon suddenly went off. The spray from the weapon struck a 68-year-old contestant in the rear end from a very close and very painful range. You see, while the judge attempted to show gun safety, he failed one of the most fundamental rules of gun safety. You never point a loaded weapon at another person.

In the video, you can clearly see the judge pointing the weapon in the direction of the unaware contestant. It then goes off in a cloud of white smoke. The man drops to the ground, knocking over a wooden table in the process. The Vice President of the shooting club later called it an "unfortunate incident."

Co tu si? wydarzy?o?

Tylko z?e odpowiedzi. pic.twitter.com/DN9waIKZFe — Adam S (@Adam_AS_2) November 17, 2024

Judge Shoots Contestant

While the contestant suffered non-life threatening injuries, many pointed out that it could have ended a lot worse.

One wrote, "The barrel was aimed at the guy's head 1 second before the shot. It could have ended more tragically than the guy's a**."

"For aiming (even an unloaded weapon) at anyone - the 'judge' should lose all his licenses," another said. "For something like that you're thrown out of the shooting range in 5 seconds..."

Meanwhile, the Polish Sports Shooting Association spoke out and said it didn't send any judges there. The offical was wearing an orange visiblity vest with "PZSS S?dzia."

Spokesperson W?odzimierz Ga?ecki told SportoweFakty: "These are not our vests. We have completely different ones, modeled on those from ISSF (World Shooting Sport Organization ). Here we are dealing with a road vest, with added inscriptions. We did not organize these competitions and have nothing to do with it."

"From what you can see in the recording, the participants are behaving inappropriately," the spokesman continued. "Safety is always our priority. Anyone who breaks any rules will receive a red card and will be disqualified from further participation in the competition."