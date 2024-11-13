Teens Severely Disfigured After Boy Throws 55-Gallon Drum Of Fuel On Bonfire At Beach Party

A party on the beach ended in tragedy when a bonfire exploded and badly burn eight teenagers. The tragedy comes after someone threw a 55-gallon fuel drum on the bonfire. I'm not a scientist, but gasoline and fire don't mix. It resulted in a very big and very costly explosion.

The incident happened on White Sands Beach in Kodiak, Alaska. Around 20 to 40 teens gathered on the beach to live it up and party. But instead of fireworks, the night ended with burning petrol raining down on them. Eight teens ended up with serious second-degree burns. Authorities had to airlift five of them to a hospital in Anchorage.

They also arrested the teen who threw the drum o the fire. At this time, authorities have not charged him, but he remains in custody. Mia Vazquez was one of the teens on the beach. She experienced severe burns to her arms, hands, legs, and face. Mia will be in the hospital for at least the next three weeks recovering.

Her mother Cynthia Vazquez said she "got the terrifying call a parent should not get."

Beach Explosion

"My Mia went to a bonfire with some friends and was sitting around the fire with her friend," she also said. "She was about to leave but stayed a little longer, that little longer would change her world in a split of a second for many teens in Kodiak. One day at time seems long right now."

Meanwhile, Circi Canaveral, 16, was also on the beach. She has second-degree burns to her hands, wrists, face, and scalp.

"The road to recovery may be long, including future flights back and forth between Kodiak and Anchorage for follow-up care, as well as therapy to help regain strength and full mobility in her hands," her father Gustavo Canaveral said. "Cici will likely miss school for an undetermined amount of time, as she tries to adjust to this new way of life. Despite this, she has been keeping her spirits up with optimism and her characteristic sense of humor."

15-year-old Kavik Wolfe experienced second-degree burns to his face and body and third-degree burns on his hands following the beach explosion. He's currently under medication to control his severe pain.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said it's still investigating what happened on the beach.

"If anyone else was injured, that'd be information we would like to know as we work with the Division of Juvenile Justice, as they work to determine what, if any, juvenile charges they may prosecute," it said.