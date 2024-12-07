Teens Broke Into Nantucket $2.3 Million Cottage To Throw Massive Schoolwide Party After Owner Ignored Their Airbnb Request

Hollywood if you're reading, this sounds like a sequel to Animal House or House Party. A group of teens refused to take no for an answer when an Airbnb owner ignored their request to throw a party in her $2.3 million cottage.

Instead, they broke into the house and threw a massive schoolwide party. Nantucket homeowner Edith Stone Lentini said she received a request from a person named Alice. Alice requested to throw a "little Halloween party" for her daughter and her teenage friends on October 28. She also stressed to Lentini that she would be there to supervise and that nothing would get ruined.

"They just wanna do a fun dress up get-together to take some pictures and eat some pizza you know?" the rental request read. "It wouldn't even really be a party. I will leave the house spotless and I'm sure nothing will be ruined."

Lentini found the request odd and ignored it. Fast forward to November 1, and police called the Nantucket homeowner asking if she was aware that tens were throwing a party at her cottage.

"Once I put two and two together, it was obviously a child writing the message,'"she said. "Because the end [of the message] was, 'I'm sure nothing will get ruined.' That's not how you ask a host to rent you out."

Nantucket Party

The teens decided to throw the party anyway and also invited the whole school. Fearing the worst, Lentini flew out to Nantucket, imagining her luxury cottage in ruins "All day Saturday I'm thinking, they spray-painted my walls. My artwork is messed up. I had just renovated the cottage in 2024, my first rental was just in August," she said. "I put all of my money into fixing it."

Fortunately for the Nantucket homeowner, the teens actually took care of the home despite breaking into it.

"I have to say, they did take care," Lentini told the Nantucket Current. "They took all the pictures and mirrors off the walls. They took all the pillows off the sofa. And put them in the basement. They moved all the furniture aside, rolled up my white carpet and moved it into the screened-in porch, and moved my TV."

She said there wasn't any real damage to the house. "As much as I'm upset about this, they did take care of the house. The most damage was just sticky floors. They even put 'do not enter' tape around the TV stand," she added.

Ultimately, Lentini gave props to the teen home burglar and also party planner. The teen staggered out the grades coming to the house so that it didn't get overrun by people. She also doesn't plan to press charges.

"But knowing my house was not wrecked, I can take humor from it and say she should really become a party planner. I would hate for this to hinder her in her future," she also said.