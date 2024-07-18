Teen Rescued After Getting Trapped In Sand Hole At San Diego Beach

A teen got more than they bargained for at the beach They became trapped in the sand at a San Diego beach. Her plight became so dire that emergency responders came to her aid.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said children at the beach were digging a very deep hole at Mission Beach. However, a 16-year-old girl ended up falling into the hole. The other children tried their best to rescue her. A woman noticed and told a lifeguard, who then contacted local authorities. The whole was eight to 10 feet deep.

In the sand, the teen was buried up to her chest. Only her arms and head were free. It took the efforts of beachgoers, first responders, and lifeguards to rescue her from the hole. According to local news outlets, they had to rescue the teen before high tide.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Teen Trapped In Sand On The Beach

"Sand is very heavy and moves quite easily. The teens who were trying to free her were not aware that their efforts were making the situation worse," a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said. Officials "strategically widened the hole carefully so as not to further trap the teen. She was awake, breathing normally and very calm during the entire incident."

A crowd cheered when they finally rescued her. Many were scared for her well-being. "Everybody clapped. Everybody cheered. That could have been much, much worse," an unidentified witness told CBS 8. "I was so scared for her."

"Digging holes beyond about 3 feet deep is not recommended because it's not safe," the San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said. "If beachgoers do dig holes, please replace the sand before you leave the area."

Experts warn against digging deep holes in the sand. A 12-year-old boy needed to go to the hospital last month after being buried. Likewise, a 7-year-old girl died earlier this year after digging a hole at the beach in Florida with her brother. Besides holes, quicksand also is a danger. One woman found herself trapped in quicksand during a stroll on a beach. She also needed help to get out.