Beached Whale In New Zealand May Be One Of The Rarest In The World

On Monday, New Zealand's Department of Conservation confirmed that the creature that was found beached on South Island is believed to be the elusive spade-toothed whale.

According to WKRN, there have been exactly zero live sightings of spade-toothed whales ever recorded. As a result, they are amongst the rarest animals on earth. No one knows where the whales live, what they eat, or even how many exist.

While the whales are believed to live somewhere throughout the massive South Pacific Ocean, scientists are hopeful this recent discovery will provide more answers to the questions that surround spade-toothed whales. The beaked whale, which was five meters in length, was identified after washing on an Otago beach on South Island. The distinct color pattern, as well as the shape of the skull, beak, and teeth of the creature, made its identification possible.

Hannah Hendriks, a marine technical adviser for the Department of Conservation, was thrilled by the possibilities presented by the find. "We know very little," said Hendriks, "This is going to lead to some world-first information."

Beached Whale May Be Key In Learning About Ultra Rare Species

If the creature is confirmed to be a spade-toothed whale, it would be the first to have ever been found in a state permitting dissection. The learning opportunities presented would be historic.

Importantly, only six other spade-toothed whales have ever been pinpointed. Moreover, those that were found intact on New Zealand's North Island beaches were buried before DNA testing could verify their identification. With the help of quick transportation and cold storage, researchers have their best chance to learn about the species.

Notably, New Zealand's Indigenous people consider whales a taonga, meaning sacred treasure, of cultural significance. As a result, researchers have already begun discussions with local tribes to plan how the creature will be examined.

While the find has many is the scientific on the edge of their seat, patience will be required. Genetic testing to confirm the whale's identification could take months, according to the Department of Conservation. The find is historic, and the learning opportunities presented seem boundless.