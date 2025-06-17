Talk About A Dog Fight: German Shepard Erupts Out Of Car Window To Chase Down Wolf At Yellowstone

Typically, when I am writing about encounters with wildlife at Yellowstone National Park, it is with people. More often than not, people get too close to wildlife like bison, and they end up paying the price. However, this encounter was between someone's pet and the local wildlife. That's right, tourists got to watch the insane moment that someone's German Shepard erupts out of their car window to chase down a wolf at Yellowstone.

German Shepard Erupts Out Of Window At Yellowstone To Chase Down Wolf

Yellowstone Insight shared news of the event on their Facebook page, providing some details about the crazy event. It was just another day at Yellowstone National Park. People were slowly cruising along, enjoying the views and the wildlife. Suddenly, a wolf appeared on the side of the road. Yellowstone Insight shared that there was "a carcass hidden to one side of the roadway and the wolf was trying to navigate a safe road crossing, through the people and traffic, to the food source." This smart little guy was just trying to navigate his way towards some breakfast.

However, one tourist's German Shepard was not having it. The post shares that officials are unsure of the details surrounding the dog's escape from the vehicle. They do not know if the window was already opened, or if the dog stepped on the button and lowered the window itself. However, what they do know is that the German Shepard erupted from the back window and began to chase the wolf down the road. Luckily, the wolf did not seem like it was in the mood for a fight.

Instead, it began running away from the dog. At first, at a gentle loping pace. However, it quickly picked up speed as the German Shepard did not cease its attack. The driver, acting quickly, threw their car into reverse and sped toward their dog. As soon as they called their dog, the German Shepard stopped the pursuit and returned to its owner. While the wolf appeared shaken, neither animal was harmed. However, the wolf did need to find its breakfast elsewhere.

Yellowstone Defends The Dog Owner

After news of the chase broke on the internet, the comments started pouring in. The majority of people were angry with the dog's owner and began to chastise him. However, local tour guide MacNeil Lyons and Yellowstone Insight both think that negativity is a bit harsh. When speaking to Outdoor Life, Lyons expressed that he thought the dog owner had done everything possible.

Apparently, the dog owner called to apologize and explain what happened that day when his German Sheperad chased a wolf in Yellowstone. Outdoor Life reported that "after hearing these details, he [Lyons] believes it was an honest accident." Additionally, he blames most of the chaos on some of the onlookers who were racing toward the chase, trying to capture the event with their phones. Additionally, he notes that pets are welcome at the park, provided they are in a car, crate, or on a leash. Technically, this man was not wrong for having his dog in the car with him. However, that did not save him from being hit with several citations from the National Park Service.