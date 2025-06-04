Discover The Best Place To Hear Wolves Howling At Yellowstone

One of the factors that draws tourists towards Yellowstone is the incredible wildlife. Although there have been many instances where people wandered too close to the wildlife, such as with bison, people still flock to this national park to witness it. One of the most anticipated animals that tourists hope to see is the wolves. If seeing or hearing the infamous Yellowstone wolves is on your bucket list, this article is for you. Discover the best place to hear wolves at Yellowstone.

Best Place To Hear Wolves At Yellowstone

While the national park is teeming with wildlife, animals are like people in the sense that they are selective about where they exist. Therefore, if you want to hear wolves at Yellowstone, you have to remember one thing: it is all about location. There are many sounds to be heard at Yellowstone National Park, such as the bugling of elk, the gasps of tourists, or the sound of a rumbling waterfall. For all of those sounds, you can hear them across the park in various locations. However, if the chilling sound of a wolf's howl is what your ears are craving, then there is one place you need to go: Lamar Valley.

Cowboy State Daily spoke with Robert Crabtree, chief scientist of the Yellowstone Ecological Research Center, as well as retired wildlife ecologist Franz Camenzind. Both of these experts agreed that if you want to hear wolves howling at Yellowstone, there is one spot you have to go to, and that is Lamar Valley. Camenzind shared that "The Lamar Valley has the highest concentration of wolves in the park." As if that wasn't enough to increase your odds of hearing the wolves, there is another reason that this is the best place to hear wolves at Yellowstone. He shares, "It's pretty wide open, and the sound travels well. If you spend 24 hours in the Lamar area, there's a good chance you'll hear wolves howling."

Other Places And Factors That Affect Your Chances Of Hearing A Howl

While the Lamar Valley is the best place to hear wolves at Yellowstone, of course, it is not the only place. Cowboy State Daily shared that "Some packs have territories that extend as far as Old Faithful and Hayden Valley." So, if your travels bring you there, you may encounter a wolf's howl as well. However, Crabtree admits that if you want the best chance at hearing one of the iconic howls, you should stop and listen "anywhere in the northern section of Yellowstone around sunrise and sunset."

In addition to location, the time of the year affects whether or not you will hear this iconic sound. Crabtree admits that while wolves do vocalize year-round, "it increases and decreases depending on what's going on." From there, Camenzind shared some of the many reasons that wolves vocalize with one another, pointing out that there is always a purpose. One reason is due to their social nature. Camenzind shares that wolves are very social creatures, noting, "Howling is a means of communicating within their social group and between other groups." A wolf's howl serves many purposes, some of which include "rallying cries, dinner bells, and territorial posturing."

Additionally, both the time of day and the year affect how often you may hear this incredible symphony. According to Crabtree, wolves are "crepuscular, which means they're most active at dawn and dusk." Therefore, when they are more active, you have a higher chance of hearing their howls. Additionally, howling is more common in the cold months of winter when wolves are establishing or reestablishing territory." If you're keen on hearing this sound, head to Lamar Valley at sunrise or sunset in December, January, February, and March.